800-HP Audi TT RS Can Blow Your Washing Off the Line, Porsche 911 Turbo S Ain't Impressed

The significant advancements in powertrain development have allowed us to enjoy mega hatchbacks that are only a few tenths of a second slower to 62 mph (100 kph) than the mighty Ferrari Enzo 6 photos AMG A 45 S or new-gen Audi RS 3 Sportback sits in a superior league. Now, despite the hatch reference, there are no such machines involved in this particular race, which shows a bold Audi TT RS take on the



You'd be tempted to bet on the latter, for obvious power-related reasons, as it has 572 hp available on tap, produced by the 3.8-liter flat-six engine. The previous-generation 911 Turbo S is neck-snapping quick off the line, taking a hair under 3 seconds before it can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill. On top of that, the example depicted on film down below is said to have no less than 730 horsepower to play with.



Okay, so it’s clear that on a good day, the said 991 can probably put cars such as the McLaren 720S in their corner, yet can it do the same to the slightly more powerful TT RS? Only one way to find out the answer to this question, so this would be a good time to head on down and click the play button.



