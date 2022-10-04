Spook-Wrapped Chevy Tahoe Prepares for Digital Halloween With Jack-o’-Lantern 32s

Halloween – aka All Hallows evening – is a celebration taking place on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints’ Day, and it is dutifully observed with lots of trick-or-treats, costumes, and some frights, on October 31st.
However, some people think it is never too early to start preparations to party, just like many kids think that every passing day of the year just brings them closer to the next Christmas. Of course, sometimes they also enjoy the adult theme side of the Halloween celebration, as much as anyone else. But what does that have to do with cars?
Well, as it turns out, there is a digital trick-or-treat in the middle. So, the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) has just confessed he loves the month of October more than any other because it is his anniversary. Thus, to celebrate alongside the fans who - just like him - are only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” he just created a new monthly theme series.
Aptly entitled “Spooktober,” the story just unfolded its first frightful chapter by way of a third-generation (GMT900) Chevy Tahoe full-size SUV. Naturally, the rather old vehicle did not arrive stock at the party and instead dressed up accordingly while also riding appropriately on humongous 32-inch aftermarket wheels. Those are of the insane DUB Wheels floater variety, and now they are also CGI-cooked as fashionable Jack-o’-lanterns.
And that is not all, of course, as the lifted full-size SUV is also digitally wrapped in black and white to tell a spooky tale of murder and madness. Indeed, we are quite happy this thing is merely wishful thinking, as the body is now riddled with serial killers – and the author even dared fans to a quick quiz, asking us to try and name them all!
