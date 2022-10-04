New Audi R8 GT Bids Farewell to the V10 With More Tail-Happy Antics

Audi has brought back the R8 GT for the 2023 model year in the form of a limited edition meant to wave goodbye to the iconic V10 engine. Christened the 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD, it is limited to 333 copies worldwide, and each one boasts a number of enhancements over the regular variants.
Powering it is the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, churning out 602 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. Everything is transferred to the rear axle via a modified dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission that promises faster gearshifts. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.4 seconds, four tenths of a second quicker than the normal RWD model. It can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.1 seconds and tops out at 199 mph (320 kph).
Besides being punchier, the new R8 GT features a Torque Rear mode, with slippage on the rear axle controlled by the traction control system, part of the ESC. According to the brand with four rings, it can be adjusted via the knob on the steering wheel and offers seven different levels of support, with Level 1 allowing little slippage and Level 7 a lot of it. In order to adjust the specific pre-determined output at the rear wheels, the throttle position, steering angle, selected gear, and wheel speed sensors are all monitored.
Tipping the scales at 3,461 (1,570 kg) without the driver, this version of the German mid-engine supercar is around 44 pounds (20 kg) lighter than the R8 Coupe V10 Performance RWD. The weight savings come from the carbon ceramic brakes, sports suspension with CFRP anti-roll bar, coupling rods made of red anodized aluminum, 20-inch wheels, and bucket seats inside.
It also sports a body kit comprising the chin spoiler, flicks, side skirts, diffuser, and rear wing that features gooseneck suspension. All exterior logos are finished in black, including the ‘R8 GT’ emblem at the back. Inside, the R8 GT RWD mixes black and red and reveals its name in the same color combo on the seats and floor mats. Displaying the build number is a special plaque on the center console, next to the gear selector, which rounds off the makeover.
