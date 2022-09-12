All-Electric Audi R8 Successor Set for 2025, Will Be Brand's Quickest EV

We already knew that the Audi R8's successor will be an all-electric model. Ever since the V10-engined supercar was confirmed to be without a combustion-engined successor, things have become clear in that direction. Now, we have even more news about what to expect from the next-gen Audi R8.
Initially, the next-gen R8 was rumored to be ready for production as soon as 2023, but that is not going to happen. Instead, the ongoing model is set to bow out at the end of next year, so be sure to order yours sooner, rather than later, just to ensure you get one.
A limited-edition swansong model, offered in a rear-wheel-drive version, is set to conclude the production schedule of the combustion-engined R8, so keep your preferred Audi dealer on speed dial if you want to order one of those. That variant is coming with as much as 60 percent of the parts found on the GT3 R8, so it should be an exciting drive.
Once the production of the conventional Audi R8 is concluded, the German company will have already built several prototypes of its electric replacement. The latter should be seen in spy shots in 2023 and 2024, with a debut planned in 2025. Note that the mentioned years are not official at this point, but the rumors on the next-gen R8 seem to fit with the usual development timeline for a new model.
The latest news regarding the successor of the R8 comes from the Brits at Autocar, who spoke with the boss of Audi Sport, Sebastian Grams. The boss of Audi's performance division stated that both the R8 and the TT are set to get electric replacements, with the former being prioritized over the latter, for now.
The next-gen R8 would get an electric architecture from Porsche, sources claim. While unclear which platform from Porsche will be lent to the folks at Audi, it is believed that the SSP Sport platform would be the preferred solution. The latter is set to replace the current J1 platform used on the Taycan and e-tron GT, and it might even be used on smaller models, such as the TT.
A limited-edition swansong model, offered in a rear-wheel-drive version, is set to conclude the production schedule of the combustion-engined R8, so keep your preferred Audi dealer on speed dial if you want to order one of those. That variant is coming with as much as 60 percent of the parts found on the GT3 R8, so it should be an exciting drive.
Once the production of the conventional Audi R8 is concluded, the German company will have already built several prototypes of its electric replacement. The latter should be seen in spy shots in 2023 and 2024, with a debut planned in 2025. Note that the mentioned years are not official at this point, but the rumors on the next-gen R8 seem to fit with the usual development timeline for a new model.
The latest news regarding the successor of the R8 comes from the Brits at Autocar, who spoke with the boss of Audi Sport, Sebastian Grams. The boss of Audi's performance division stated that both the R8 and the TT are set to get electric replacements, with the former being prioritized over the latter, for now.
The next-gen R8 would get an electric architecture from Porsche, sources claim. While unclear which platform from Porsche will be lent to the folks at Audi, it is believed that the SSP Sport platform would be the preferred solution. The latter is set to replace the current J1 platform used on the Taycan and e-tron GT, and it might even be used on smaller models, such as the TT.