Howling Audi R8 V10 With VF Supercharger Hits the Dyno, Amps Horsepower With Each Pull

They say the Audi R8 is the most logical supercar, if you are looking to get your feet wet in the world of top-tier high-powered automobiles. Eight years might seem like an eternity, but a 2014 Audi R8 could shame a new-age supercar with the right tune.
Gary, Micah, and Hert of Hoonigan had a new guest on their new show Dyno Everything. Inspired by This Vs.That, the guest and crew on this segment guess the rig's power before hitting the dyno. You'll be surprised how much power owners think their cars run versus the actual figures.
Mike Tornabene, the owner of the all-wheel-drive supercharged 2014 Audi R8, says his car makes 750 whp (740 ps) – that's what he tells people. He actually believes it makes 720 whp (710 ps).
How did he come to that conclusion? He tells the crew he got the 2014 R8 pushing 525 hp. That's what Audi mentioned when launching the car, but it was 525 ps. Mike had a tune on the 5.2-liter V10, and added a VF supercharger for a 200 whp / 197 ps bump. He's pegging the new figures at 720 hp.
He drops the ball before his R8 hits the dyno and says the figures are in crank horsepower, much to the crew's amusement.
"Oh, that's crank? Don't come over here talking about crank numbers," Hert snaps.
Every crew member makes their power predictions for Mike's supercharged 2014 Audi R8, but in brake horsepower. The predictions run between 670 bhp (661 ps) and 420 bhp (420 ps).
On the first pull, Mike's supercharged Audi R8 goes as far as 573 bhp (581 ps). That's way off his 720 whp assumptions but more than half of what the Hoonigan team predicted.
Let's face it, 573 hp might be about 200 hp shy of his assumptions, but it's a lot of power, even for a 2022 sports car.
As Hoonigan's Micah puts it, "A lot of people don't understand that even 350 wheel horsepower is good."
I won't get into all of the details about the dyno, but the R8 keeps reeling in more power through the three pulls. Check out the video and find out who's prediction was on point.
