Wicked 1,400-WHP Twin Turbo Audi R8 Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

We associate everything green with calmness, efficiency, and nature. But there’s nothing calm about an Audi R8. It’s a gas hog on steroids, with a wicked exhaust tone. The folks over at Officially Gassed traveled all the way to the U.S. to attend the TX2K streetcar event and, in the process, hooked up with Javier from TRC (That Racing Channel) and checked out a brutal 1,600 bhp green Audi R8 from Cicio Performance.
Cicio Performance have built a reputation tuning extremely fast cars in the U.S. Last year, Javier from TRC got the chance to sample their 1,000 hp, Porsche. This time around, he’s got the keys to a twin-turbo green-goblin Audi R8, but on one condition—not mess his $5,000 front lip and side skirt kit.
There’s something special about the Audi R8. As calm as it might seem on the exterior, it comes with the heart of a raging bull—the engine and mechanics of a Lamborghini. Turn the key, step on the throttle, and the R8 will scream so loud it’ll awaken the mummies.
With a V10 making 602 hp, a stock Audi R8 will have you planted on your seat under its intense acceleration. But Cicio Performance R8 isn’t your ordinary Audi R8. It packs enough heat to race two versions of its stock-self and possibly steal a win.
With only 300 miles on the clock, this insanely powered Audi R8 has never launched. According to Javier, it makes north of 1,400 whp. It still runs on a stock motor with a built transmission, twin 6466 Precision turbos, and runs on e85.
You are probably wondering how fast this R8 goes—we all are, but we’ll let you find that out for yourself in the video below. Spoiler alert—you won't get to watch this R8 take on other contenders. We only hope TRC or Officially Gassed have that lined up in the future.
