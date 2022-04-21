This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Surprisingly Good, Still Not Everybody’s Cup of Tea

The 1965 iteration is one of the most sought-after Mustangs these days, and it all happens for a very simple reason. This is one of the first Mustangs, so people in the restoration business hope they can get their hands on a cheap project and then eventually sell it for a small fortune in tip-top shape.
The 1965 Ford Mustang that you see here is one surprisingly solid model, but on the other hand, it has something that makes many people walk away.
You probably guessed it right: the car was born with a six-cylinder engine, and given the people we mentioned above are typically looking for a V8-powered model, it goes without saying that finding a buyer isn’t as easy as it sounds.
Parked in what looks to be a garage, this Mustang doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems of a car that’s been sitting for a very long time. Unfortunately, eBay seller carllermo007 hasn’t provided any information on this front, so we know nothing about it anyway.
In other words, while this Mustang looks intriguing, it’s hard to say if the car has ever been restored or repainted. We don’t even know if the engine is starting or not, but judging by its current condition, it should at least turn over by hand.
Since it’s a 1965 six-cylinder Mustang, the engine under the hood is the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower rated at 120 horsepower. Introduced specifically on the 1965 model, this unit was supposed to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) sibling previously offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
And while it served its job very well, it retained the grocery-getter appeal of its predecessor.
Buying this Mustang isn’t necessarily something impossible, financially speaking. The car can be yours for $11,500, and while it needs some work, it could eventually be one very cool daily driver for someone who’s not exactly interested in V8 adrenaline.
You probably guessed it right: the car was born with a six-cylinder engine, and given the people we mentioned above are typically looking for a V8-powered model, it goes without saying that finding a buyer isn’t as easy as it sounds.
Parked in what looks to be a garage, this Mustang doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems of a car that’s been sitting for a very long time. Unfortunately, eBay seller carllermo007 hasn’t provided any information on this front, so we know nothing about it anyway.
In other words, while this Mustang looks intriguing, it’s hard to say if the car has ever been restored or repainted. We don’t even know if the engine is starting or not, but judging by its current condition, it should at least turn over by hand.
Since it’s a 1965 six-cylinder Mustang, the engine under the hood is the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower rated at 120 horsepower. Introduced specifically on the 1965 model, this unit was supposed to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) sibling previously offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
And while it served its job very well, it retained the grocery-getter appeal of its predecessor.
Buying this Mustang isn’t necessarily something impossible, financially speaking. The car can be yours for $11,500, and while it needs some work, it could eventually be one very cool daily driver for someone who’s not exactly interested in V8 adrenaline.