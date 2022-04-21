Originally a Donor, Now a Fighter: 1967 Ford Mustang Is Ready for a Second Chance

Depending on the engine under the hood, the 1967 Mustang could serve either as a grocery-getter when equipped with the six-cylinder unit or as a small rocket on wheels when fitted with the top-of-the-range V8.
More specifically, the base unit for this model year was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower, while the V8 lineup started with the already-famous 289 (4.7-liter) small-block available in multiple flavors.
For example, C-code Ford Mustangs rolled off the assembly lines with a 2-barrel version rated at 210 horsepower, while the A-code siblings came with the upgraded 4-barrel configuration with 225 horsepower. Those who ordered the K-code model were also provided with a 289, this time in HiPo configuration and with 270 horsepower.
The icing on the cake was the 390 (6.4-liter) V8 installed on S-code Mustangs and which produced 320 horsepower on 1967 models.
This Mustang project might leave a lot to be desired when it comes to the engine under the hood, as it’s equipped with the standard 283, but on the other hand, it has so much more to offer to someone brave enough to give it a second chance.
The car was originally supposed to be just a donor, but in the meantime, it ended up being promoted to a restoration candidate itself. It comes with the typical rust for a project this old, so it’ll need some metalwork, especially on the floors.
The good news is the engine under the hood still starts, though the carburetor will likely have to be rebuilt. The original unit, however, is still around, and this obviously comes in very handy to someone planning a restoration to factory specifications.
This very complete Mustang could end up selling for cheap, as eBay seller hidealnow has posted it online as part of a no-reserve auction. The top bid at the time of writing is close to $2,000.
For example, C-code Ford Mustangs rolled off the assembly lines with a 2-barrel version rated at 210 horsepower, while the A-code siblings came with the upgraded 4-barrel configuration with 225 horsepower. Those who ordered the K-code model were also provided with a 289, this time in HiPo configuration and with 270 horsepower.
The icing on the cake was the 390 (6.4-liter) V8 installed on S-code Mustangs and which produced 320 horsepower on 1967 models.
This Mustang project might leave a lot to be desired when it comes to the engine under the hood, as it’s equipped with the standard 283, but on the other hand, it has so much more to offer to someone brave enough to give it a second chance.
The car was originally supposed to be just a donor, but in the meantime, it ended up being promoted to a restoration candidate itself. It comes with the typical rust for a project this old, so it’ll need some metalwork, especially on the floors.
The good news is the engine under the hood still starts, though the carburetor will likely have to be rebuilt. The original unit, however, is still around, and this obviously comes in very handy to someone planning a restoration to factory specifications.
This very complete Mustang could end up selling for cheap, as eBay seller hidealnow has posted it online as part of a no-reserve auction. The top bid at the time of writing is close to $2,000.