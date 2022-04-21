Custom 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Boss 427 Is a Fully Restored Savage Beast, Costs $130k

The 1969 restyle brought us a heftier-looking Mustang, longer by 3.8 inches (97 mm) and wider by about half an inch. Ask any muscle car enthusiast and they’ll tell you that 1969 was a very exciting year for the Mustang, especially with the introduction of the Mach 1 and the two Boss models (302 and 429), not to mention the revamped Shelby GT350 and GT500.
Thankfully, 1970 was also a good year for the Mustang, despite Ford choosing to go with a less aggressive-looking design, featuring single headlights, a flat taillight panel and no rear fender air scoops.
What you see here is a 1970 Mustang Fastback, which according to its Fusion Luxury Motors ad, has been fully restored both inside and out, while also getting updated with several modern amenities such as air conditioning and power steering, but more on that later.
What we should be focusing on is the Ford Racing Crate 427 motor, featuring Sniper EFI fuel injection and working alongside a Tremec 5-speed manual gearbox with a hydraulic clutch.
Other significant performance mods include the 9” rear end with 3.91 gears, MSD distributor, coil and ignition box, CVF serpentine belt system, twin electric fans, front and rear sway bars, Scott Drake Leaf Springs, Wilwood front disc brakes, ceramic coated headers and adjustable coil-over springs.
In terms of convenience, you get A/C and power steering, as previously stated, but also a digital gauge cluster, Bluetooth stereo with a 5-channel amp, 8” subwoofer and four speakers, plus LED headlights, Billet hood hinges and a trunk-mounted battery.
As you can imagine, such a car cannot come cheap, hence the $129,950 price tag, which may not sound like a lot for somebody who absolutely adores classic Mustangs. However, if you’re generally into more modern cars, then you’d probably spend the $130k on something like a brand new 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, leaving you around $5,000 to spare for optional extras.
