Custom 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Boss 427 Is a Fully Restored Savage Beast, Costs $130k

The 1969 restyle brought us a heftier-looking Mustang, longer by 3.8 inches (97 mm) and wider by about half an inch. Ask any muscle car enthusiast and they’ll tell you that 1969 was a very exciting year for the Mustang, especially with the introduction of the Mach 1 and the two Boss models (302 and 429), not to mention the revamped Shelby GT350 and GT500.

16 photos