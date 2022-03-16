1970 Ford Mustang Is So Bossy It'll Give You 302 Reasons to Buy It

Classic Ford Mustangs in rarer configurations tend to cost a lot of money, and while we don’t know the value of this one, it should fetch a pretty penny at auction.
Advertised by Mecum for their Houston event, which will take place between March 31 and April 2, it will be offered at no reserve, and in case you cannot tell what model you’re looking at exactly, it is the Ford Mustang Boss 302, the 1970 one to be more precise.
It is a pity that the auction house didn’t drop a few more details about it, focusing on the what’s-new part of the matter, but they did share several pictures of it, which reveal its rather fresh condition for a car that is more than 50 years old.
Finished in Calypso Coral, with the typical ‘Boss 302’ decals and racing stripes on that pretty body, it has a rear windscreen louver, a black trunk lid wing, chin spoiler, and hood scoop. It rides Magnum 500 wheels, shod in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires with white branding, and sports power brakes with front discs, power steering, and the original 302 engine under the hood.
Mated to an automatic transmission, the 4.9-liter V8 mill used to be good for 290 hp and 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) of torque back in the day, so one thing is certain: the car’s future owner won’t do much drag racing in it.
The Vermillion cabin features front seats with integrated headrests and additional side bolstering, an AM/FM radio, heater and defroster, analog clock in the dashboard, in front of the passenger, three-spoke steering wheel, and T-handle shifter.
By the looks of it, this old-timer is ready to have some fun again, but the question is, how much would you be willing to pay for it, assuming that you’re in the market for such a car?
It is a pity that the auction house didn’t drop a few more details about it, focusing on the what’s-new part of the matter, but they did share several pictures of it, which reveal its rather fresh condition for a car that is more than 50 years old.
Finished in Calypso Coral, with the typical ‘Boss 302’ decals and racing stripes on that pretty body, it has a rear windscreen louver, a black trunk lid wing, chin spoiler, and hood scoop. It rides Magnum 500 wheels, shod in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires with white branding, and sports power brakes with front discs, power steering, and the original 302 engine under the hood.
Mated to an automatic transmission, the 4.9-liter V8 mill used to be good for 290 hp and 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) of torque back in the day, so one thing is certain: the car’s future owner won’t do much drag racing in it.
The Vermillion cabin features front seats with integrated headrests and additional side bolstering, an AM/FM radio, heater and defroster, analog clock in the dashboard, in front of the passenger, three-spoke steering wheel, and T-handle shifter.
By the looks of it, this old-timer is ready to have some fun again, but the question is, how much would you be willing to pay for it, assuming that you’re in the market for such a car?