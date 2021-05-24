1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Fastback Is a Cool Tribute Created Not Just for Fun

4 All-Original Green and White Top 1973 Ford Bronco Comes With Dents and Patina

Playing with a classic Ford Mustang is always something one needs to approach with caution. After all, a big name like the Boss 302 and proper racing driver connections aren’t always a home run for the collector lot. As such, one could always contend with something that was tantalizingly restored and call it a day. 37 photos



This example doesn’t sport the rather oddball modifications brought upon the Mustang upgrade. Still, it’s also just as quick to stand out in a crowd thanks not only to the cool-looking yellow and black



Because the original Boss series isn’t exactly easy (or cheap) to come by, this 1970 unit is actually a clone (a.k.a. a tribute car) that has only seen the road for 4,218 miles (6,788 km) since the owner took on the inherent difficulties associated with recreating the iconic version from a lesser ‘Stang.



It seems the project succeeded very well indeed, judging by the pristine looks of the Boss 302 tribute and the lengthy specification sheet for this particular custom build. It’s fully incorporated into the description provided by the seller, but let’s sprinkle in some of the highlights for good measure.



We could start with the stripe package that doesn’t emulate the original since the builder wanted to showcase his own personality. Then we could add the contrasting, blacked-out rear valance tucked in between the taillights and proudly wearing the



Inside, the contrasting black upholstery is present just about everywhere, including the neat front bucket seats, the door cards, or the dual-pod design of the dashboard. The instrument cluster, on the other hand, comes with a white-background set of Ultra-Lite II gauges, and in between the driver and passenger resides a Hurst T-bar shifter.



And don’t even get us started with the mechanical modifications because we’d go on and on for hours. Kidding, but it’s easy to get the point: the buyer gets a rebuilt and enhanced Boss 302 engine, MagnaFlow exhaust, Fatman Customs chassis, Willwood brakes, Tremec T-56, Ford nine-inch limited slip rear end, and much more.



It’s true, the build comes with a $64,900



