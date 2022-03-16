This Documented 1973 Dodge Challenger Looks Incredible, It Can Be Your New Wallpaper

If you’re in the market looking for a classic Challenger, you probably know already there are lots of them currently listed for sale.
But on the other hand, 9 out of 10 come with massive metal problems, as the rust has most often taken its toll in areas like the trunk and the floors. The remaining one Challenger is so beautiful that it can very well be used as a desktop wallpaper, and the 1973 example someone has listed on eBay perfectly matches this description.
Described as a genuine California car, this Challenger comes with the full documentation since new, the original build sheet, the manual, and the owner paperwork. In other words, it’s a fully documented time capsule, though, on the other hand, we have no clue if the car has been restored or not.
The chances are it has, though eBay seller 67doug19 claims the 43,000 miles (69,200 km) on the clock are original. The Top Banana Y1 finish, however, has received a refresh at some point during the car’s life, but the Challenger now looks amazing, with the high-quality photos shared by the seller perfectly highlighting the coolness of the 1973 model from every angle.
The engine under the hood is a 340 (5.5-liter), but we have no clue if it’s original or not.
The 1973 Dodge Challenger came with few changes from the previous model year, and one of the most notable was the discontinuation of the six-cylinder engine. The car was therefore offered with a 318 (5.2-liter) 2-barrel developing 150 horsepower and the more powerful 340, also installed on this model, with 240 horsepower.
As said earlier, Challengers like this one aren’t that common, and this obviously translates to a rather hefty price tag. Currently located in Michigan, the 1973 Challenger is ready to go for $52,000, with no other offers seemingly accepted.
