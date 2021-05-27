Classic-Look 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Packs the Proper Gear, Sells About Right

The Boss 302 is a member of the Mustang family originally made just for two model years, in 1969 and 1970. That means there are not that many of them to go around, and people who manage to land one generally steer clear of having them modified with more modern hardware and turn the Bosses into restomods or worse, custom builds.
That’s why most of the 302s now on the market pretty much look the same when compared with each other. For instance, as part of our Mustang Month coverage, we’ve seen our share of such machine draped in Grabber Blue over a black interior, and with the telltale black Boss 302 graphics running down the sides.
This abundance, if we can call it that, does not make these cars less special or appealing. It was perhaps exactly the classic look of this car, coupled with all the right pieces of hardware, that landed this one here $82,500 during the Mecum Indianapolis auction last week.
Initially estimated at up to $100k, the car was part of a collection called Waterford, and is the result of a restoration process that tried to keep as close to the original as possible. Aside from the colors and materials, the mechanical bits of the thing are also as historically accurate as possible.
The 302 packs a date code correct 302ci (5.0-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission, a combination that back in the day was rated at 290 hp and 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) of torque. Even the smog control system and rev limiter, although refurbished, are original to the car.
Sporting a factory shaker hood and chromed Magnum 500 wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas tires, the Mustang will probably head into another collection for some time, probably only to resurface sometime in the future, once again for sale.
This abundance, if we can call it that, does not make these cars less special or appealing. It was perhaps exactly the classic look of this car, coupled with all the right pieces of hardware, that landed this one here $82,500 during the Mecum Indianapolis auction last week.
Initially estimated at up to $100k, the car was part of a collection called Waterford, and is the result of a restoration process that tried to keep as close to the original as possible. Aside from the colors and materials, the mechanical bits of the thing are also as historically accurate as possible.
The 302 packs a date code correct 302ci (5.0-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission, a combination that back in the day was rated at 290 hp and 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) of torque. Even the smog control system and rev limiter, although refurbished, are original to the car.
Sporting a factory shaker hood and chromed Magnum 500 wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas tires, the Mustang will probably head into another collection for some time, probably only to resurface sometime in the future, once again for sale.