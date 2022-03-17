1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 With Numbers-Matching V8 Is Supremely Collectible

Offered between 1969 and 1970, the Boss 429 is a seriously desirable ‘Stang for a number of reasons, chief among which is the 385-based 429 engine. Chassis number 0F02Z109085, which bears Kar Kraft serial number KK2131, is overly collectible due to its history and condition.
This Boss Nine was manufactured on September 16th, 1969 in Dearborn. Delivered to Massachusetts-based Hunter Motor Company in Littleton, the big-block muscle car sold in January 1970 for $5,107.95 including the destination charge. Adjusted for inflation, that sum converts to $32,270.
Acquired by the current owner in 2014, the car remained with the original owner until 1989. Listed on Bring a Trailer in May 2019, the Grabber Blue-painted ‘Stang failed to sell despite a high bid of $190,000. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with nine days left on the ticker, this blast from the past is rocking $175,000 at press time. The reserve hasn’t been made public.
Repainted in the original exterior color under previous ownership in 2012, the car sits on 15-inch Magnum 500s wrapped in raised-letter polys. Ordered with power steering, power front disc brakes, the Drag Pack, and Competition Suspension, this well-sorted example is equipped with high-back front bucket seats with Corinthian vinyl upholstery and knitted inserts.
Fake wood trim pieces are present as well, along with a Hurst shifter, a period radio, a heater, and a rim-blow steering wheel that frames period instrumentation. The odometer presently indicates 48,222 miles (77,606 kilometers), but as it’s often the case with senior citizens, true mileage isn’t known. But on the upside, the 0F109085 engine stamp matches the end of the car’s serial number and the number on the reproduction build sheet.
A four-speed manual is tasked with putting the power down to the rear wheels. Of course, we’re also dealing with a 9.0-inch rear end fitted with a 3.91:1 limited-slip differential marketed under the Traction-Lok handle.
In addition to this delightful machine, the sale further includes a copy of the window sticker and a copy of the Deluxe Marti report. According to the latter, only 500 units of the 1970 model year Boss Nine were produced.
