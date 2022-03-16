Kansas Farm Boy Buys Clapped Out Bronco for $1,500, Gets Money's Worth on the Trail

The internet just about exploded when the newest Ford Broncos hit showroom floors. You can expect to pay dealer markups that almost total the cost of the truck in some cases for a brand new one. But the Kansas YouTuber Westen Champlin just had some Bronco off-road fun at a significant discount.
His secret? Just buy an absolute rust bucket of an old Bronco. It was a certified stroke of genius. $1,500 out the door was all it took for Westen to get this Bronco, which appears to be fresh from yet another police chase, back to an off-road trail near him. Westen also makes it known that he hasn't modified the thing to high-holy heaven.
Everything but the water pump is much the same as it was when it left the Ford factory sometime around 20 years ago, even if that means it's all worn out and falling apart. Oh, Ford, you never change, do you? Westen wasn't sure if the Bronco's iconically capable 4WD system would even work as he ran down his latest purchase to the camera. What was working just fine, however, was the big V8 under the hood.
Specifying between whether it's the Ford 302 V8 or the beefier 351 Windsor engine is tough without seeing what's under the hood. What is more concretely known is that, even with its rear differential going on strike under heavy load, this is still a very capable off-road machine. The off-road trail in question is located in rural Oklahoma.
Its many rivers, streams, fields of boulders, and steep hills meant many challenges were ahead for this beat-up Bronco. To its eternal credit, the old dog managed to do pretty well, even as Westen Champlin made his best effort to scrape the passenger side door mirror, trying to find the best angle to get up a steep hill. In the end, Westen was nothing but impressed with his little truck.
Enough so that he's now inspired to put a suspension lift and some big-chunky tires on this old Bronco so he can try to climb the steepest terrain this little Oklahoma trail can offer. We can't wait to see what he comes up with.
