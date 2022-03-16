2022 Chevrolet Corvette Drops One of the Most Popular Options, Cause Unknown

Currently, the 2022 Chevy Corvette units are assembled at the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant without the popular Magnetic Ride suspension. The cause of the constraint is not clear, but we can probably blame the chip shortage. There is no word as to when the situation will change or whether the adaptive suspension option can be later retrofitted to the C8 Corvette.
Adaptive suspension is one of the greatest achievements in the automotive world. This allows a car to be comfortable on daily trips while also holding the road when driven hard around the bends. To make this possible, the adaptive suspension changes its characteristics automatically or at the touch of a button. Carmakers gave this option different names, and in the case of the Chevrolet Corvette C8, it is called “Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension.”
You imagine this was a popular option for Corvette fans, being available both for the standard Stingray suspension and for the cars that feature the Z51 performance suspension. According to GM Authority, constrained availability affects both suspension configurations. In GM’s RPO language, these are FE2 (Standard suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control) and FE4 (Z51 performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control).
Interestingly, you can still specify the magnetic ride suspension on the Corvette C8 when you access the “Build & Price” section on the Chevrolet website, and it will set you back $1,895 in both cases. According to a dealer’s comments on the GM Authority website, the orders are not going through unless it’s a Z51 configuration. “I just placed 30 orders this week, and only Z51s went through,” writes the dealer.
The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette will end production on May 6, while the 2023 model year will start its journey on the production line on May 9. It’s probably safe to say that the Magnetic Ride suspension would not be coming back for the 2022 models, which is a shame. Several comments show that people want that feature on their C8 and are not willing to accept delivery unless they know the adaptive suspension can be retrofitted at a later time.
Magnetic Ride suspension is not the only feature that is unavailable on the 2022 Vette. The C8 recently lost the high-wing spoiler, while the rear park assist was also stripped due to the limited electronic chips availability.
