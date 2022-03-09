Polestar Teamed Up With Composer for Showroom Music, You Can Listen to It Now

Polestar has teamed up with Swedish composer Lisa Nordström to make its dealerships, referred to as Polestar Spaces, nicer to be in. The composer has prepared four ambient soundtracks that will be played in the company's physical locations. The four ambient soundscapes have been named after Polestar 2 exterior colors.
Polestar has published a brief teaser of what the music sounds like, but it is just a minute-long, complete with the artist's explanation. The entire score is nine hours long, and it is available to listen to on audio streaming services.
According to Polestar, the full nine hours of soundscapes will be heard on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other streaming services. In total, customers of over 50 different streaming services across the world will be able to listen to it. In the case of some streaming services that allow playback without a subscription of any kind, it will be free, at least from what we can gather.
For example, on Spotify, you can just search for Polestar Soundscapes, a playlist by Lisa Nordström, and you can go ahead and listen.
The themes that the artist thought about when writing the music were the morning, midday, the afternoon, and the evening. The result is a score of ambient sounds and themes, meant to create an "immersive aural experience." It comes without repetition, hooks, or choruses, not to mention without lyrics.
It may be better than playing the radio in a showroom, that is for sure, as well as helping eliminate the possibility of having awkward silence in Polestar dealerships.
You know what we are referring to – as visiting a near-empty dealer will involve a certain kind of silence, only broken by the occasional phone ring or a coffee machine being used in the distance.
Polestar notes that the full experience is best enjoyed in a Space, a Polestar Space, to be precise, instead of just listening to it at home. The idea is that they have also chosen fabrics, materials, and a particular ambiance in showrooms, and the music is meant to complement those.
