YouTuber Surprises Channel Co-Star With New Car, It's a Heartfelt Gesture

Marty and Moog have been in the YouTube game for fourteen years now, and it is safe to say that each of them knows what kind of car the other dreams about. That is what happens in every good friendship between car enthusiasts, but not all of us are fortunate enough to start a successful YouTube channel with our best friends.
With that in mind, the two last left us at the end of a long drive through the country in their city cars, a Volkswagen Up!, and a Daihatsu Mira. We are not going to spoil that video for you in case you have not watched it, as it is essentially an hour-long feature film in 4K with Australian landscapes and road trip adventures. We will embed it below, just in case you missed it.
Now, coming back to the video at hand, without spoiling this one, Moog has decided to reward Marty's help all these years and bought him a new vehicle. We are writing about something that has just passed delivery mileage, and is something that Marty had been dreaming about for a few months.
Unlike Marty's last purchase, Moog did not have to do any guesswork, but did a quick search through the local classifieds and found exactly what he was looking for. Moog also spared Marty of any guesswork, and decided to leave him in the garage without a blindfold as he waited to see his next car.
Well, you can say we were also a bit surprised here, as this kind of gift is a generous one, to say the least. Sure, a bit of it is for the views, but this is a YouTube channel, and we support their efforts in entertaining us for all these years, so we are not complaining at all. Moreover, it was not done with the "Pimp My Ride" style shock, so it is all fine with us.
Marty's new ride is an exciting acquisition, but we have a feeling that it is just the beginning of a new season of adventures for the duet at Mighty Car Mods. Let us see what they have planned next!
