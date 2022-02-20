Make It Extreme Reveals an Out-of-This-World Monowheel From Junkyard Leftovers

Folks, if you're a fan of sci-fi movies, cartoons, or even books, you've probably seen one version or another of the vehicle displayed in the gallery. Yes, it's a monowheel, and today, you'll see what it takes to make your very own; that's if you can fill in the blanks in the video below.
Now, Make it Extreme, the crew behind the work doesn't really need much of an introduction as we've featured a few of their projects before on autoevolution; they make crazy vehicles out of things you can find in a junkyard. Time to see what's in store this time around.
The entire project starts with a steel pipe bent into a full circle and the ends cut and welded together to make a monowheel. With a layer of the classic Make it Extreme orange, the base for this machine is set.
The way the design was drawn up places the rider smack dab in the center of this base circle, upon a motorized steed, of course. With that in mind, there must be a way of getting the outer ring to rotate and to do it while motorized.
These rollers help keep the two frames in place, but most importantly, they allow the exterior ring (wheel) to roll freely and independently of what the interior ring may be doing. This is essential to ensure the rider isn't spun around like they're in a hamster wheel.
Upon putting the frame and roller system in place, it's then time to figure out how to mount a motor to the whole thing. Well, adding a motor is just part of the story. What's more important is the way energy is transferred from the motor and into the wheel.
To achieve this essential aspect, once again, a roller is used. However, this roller is a bit different and is actually completed using rubber to ensure the outer ring doesn't slip and slide around. To transfer power from the motor, a chain is used and connected to the rubber roller via a chain sprocket. The other side of the roller is equipped with a simple disc brake system.
With a seat and pedals in place, a quick check of throttle and brakes, and it's time to disassemble everything. Disassemble? Yes, as that's really the only way to finish the project with colors customary of Make it Extreme projects, orange and black.
As for the way this thing handles, oh my god! It looks like everything I've ever dreamed of as a kid reading about or watching sci-fi shows. Heck, if I recall, there are scenes in movies like Star Wars that show off these kinds of dynamics.
Sure, it may be a bit twitchy if you hit the throttle a bit too hard, maybe even difficult to turn with, but if you feel you have what it takes to put together something like this, you'll be the talk of the town, possibly your state. I'd love to see a gang of these babies rolling around the neighborhood.
