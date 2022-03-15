Coyote-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco Is an Off-Road Beast, Eats Raptors for Breakfast

The first-generation Ford Bronco appeals both to Ford fans and to Ford itself. This is obvious when looking at the modern Bronco. With the long waiting time for a new Bronco, no wonder people sometimes favor the classic model, especially when it has been modified with the latest technologies. That’s exactly the case with this 1966 Ford Bronco restomod offered on Bring a Trailer.
The offroader has been heavily modified by LAL Customs of West Lebanon, New York, and is now capable enough to match the modern Bronco Raptor. The extensive work included replacing the frame, repainting the body in blue, and refurbishing the interior in brown leather. While the owner kept the exterior look as close to stock as possible, the innards are all brought to modern standards.
The Bronco has a removable hardtop painted in matching color, while the bumpers and the door hinges are all chromed. The LED headlamps match the look of the original parts. The running gear has received extensive modifications, with disc brakes on all corners and power-assisted steering. The 2.5-inch suspension lift and 1-inch body lift help this classy offroader tackle the harshest trails.
It drives on Mag-style 17-inch polished aluminum wheels wrapped in 285/70 Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. To make it a true off-road beast, this Bronco gained a rebuilt Dana 44 front axle, and a rebuilt Ford 9″ rear axle. Warn locking hubs are fitted on the front axle.
La pièce de résistance is the Gen 2 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8 engine that has been paired with a six-speed 6R80 automatic transmission. Good for 435 horsepower when it left the factory, this engine surely beats the crap out of the 3.0-liter V6 under the hood of the modern Bronco Raptor. Of course, there’s an Atlas II dual-range transfer case too, so this Bronco is prepared for everything.
Inside the cabin, you’ll find modern features like the touchscreen Sony multimedia receiver, synchronized windshield wipers, three-point seat belts, and a Vintage Air HVAC system. The Flo-Fit front bucket seats look and feel great, and so does the wood-rimmed steering wheel. Behind it, there’s a Dakota Digital instrument panel showing 37 miles, although the total mileage is unknown.
The interest is high for this Bronco, as you would imagine. Four bidders already raised the bar to $45,000, with five days still left to bid.
