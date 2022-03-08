1978 Ford Bronco Parked for 30 Years Looks Dusty and Dirty and Ridiculously Cool

While the new Bronco is getting a lot of love these days, there are people out there who’d rather drive the original model, not only because they’re nostalgic but also thanks to a rare mix of retro looks and solid capabilities.
1978 witnessed the debut of the second-generation Bronco, though, on the other hand, this was retained on the market for just two years.
In other words, the second generation brought us only two model years (1978 and 1979), mostly because its debut was actually postponed due to the fuel crisis in the early ‘70s. The second-gen Bronco was originally scheduled to see the daylight in 1974, but Ford decided to hold it back for four more years until the fuel economy concerns could be resolved.
The American carmaker ended up building close to 78,000 Broncos in 1978, while the second year of this generation witnessed a production increase to 105,000 units.
One of the 1978 models is here fighting for a second chance. This Bronco spent no more, no less than 30 years in storage, and as you can easily tell with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, it’s now dusty and dirty and still ridiculously cool.
Parked in a garage by the one and only owner, this Bronco is said to come in a pretty solid shape, with few metal problems. eBay seller dough_boy62 claims the vehicle has never been driven in winter, and this is why the rust shouldn’t theoretically be a concern this time.
The restoration of the Bronco has already started, but no specifics have been provided on the improvements it has already received. However, someone else needs to finish the work, as the Bronco was posted online to seek a new owner.
The top and winning bid is $10,600, so fingers crossed for this Bronco to return to the road one day in a tip-top shape.
