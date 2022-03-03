2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Overland Looks Like a Teaser for Jurassic World Dominion

For a starting MSRP of $68,500 (plus destination) Ford will allow anyone to take home (one day) a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. However, their “most capable Bronco” does not have optional Jurassic ties.
People who love the great outdoors can get as close as possible to the dinosaur age with a different Bronco. That would be the 2022 special edition Bronco Everglades. An off-roader that basically reminds us of marshes, hard off-roading, and alligators. At least on a subliminal level.
However, some people might want to see Ford act more directly based on the Raptor connections. And we feel that a 2022 Bronco Raptor appearance in the upcoming Hollywood flick “Jurassic World Dominion” would be a huge missed opportunity if it does not pan out. Well, at this point, it is anyone’s guess if the Jurassic franchise producers and Blue Oval head honchos came together for a little product placement.
But no worries, there is a mysterious way around that. Courtesy of the virtual artist Brian Ellebracht. One who is better known as lbracket on social media. He seems quite busy with his real-life job as the lead lighting artist for Sony’s PlayStation. But the CGI expert did not forget about this sometimes off-road, other times ironical, but always a cool passion for Broncos.
And with help from a fellow designer (Dave Owen, the “3D modeling supervisor for film, print, and games” known as davidnowen on social media), they set out to create a Jurassic Park/World-inspired 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Overland digital build. Do note the poorly lit, mystery-inducing CGI shots, though.
These serve as teasers for the cool virtual things to come, which is also why we made the Jurassic World Dominion connection so quickly. Alas, the result might have something else in mind entirely. As such, the hashtags also seem to hint at the arrival of a different film character. That would be the surreal “John Bronco.” Perhaps he will have a Jurassic-appropriate outfit instead of the cowboy attire...
