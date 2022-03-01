Watch 2022 Ford Bronco Raptors Tackle Cali's Johnson Valley Like Off-Road Pros

Starting from no less than $68,500 (MSRP excludes destination), the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is yet another cool piece of the high-performance FoMoCo dune-bashing and rock-crawling puzzle. With or without camo.
We already know almost everything there is to know about the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Save for the particularly important first delivery date. This is always a soft spot for any Bronco, be it a no-frills Base or the latest 2022 Everglades special edition.
However, unlike fans of the Bronco Nation “independent” community (we all know it is supported by Blue Oval greenbacks), we are not here to discuss if Bronco Raptor deliveries will get on the driveway before some first-day regular Bronco reservations. That is a touchy subject. Just like the MIC hardtops, or the myriad of other early-adopter failures.
And it is not like Ford is not doing its due diligence when testing. They even offered the Bronco Nation a chance to ride along with the Bronco Raptor durability testing team (composed of both ladies and gents, yay!). This is just the first part, but it is a good chance to check out the massive Bronco Raptor while off-roading.
The Instagram commentators are a bit malicious because the Bronco Raptor got some wide-trail boulder beauty shots. But do check out the video embedded below, as well. There, the 2022 high-performance V6-powered SUV was clad in heavy camouflage and a trio of examples got to test their mettle against the cool Johnson Valley trails.
“From Turkey Claw to Her Problem, Bronco Raptor tackled some of the most challenging terrain that Cali’s Johnson Valley has to offer.” And, frankly, we agree. There’s suspension flex, tire torturing, rock hitting, and general good off-road fun. With glove-equipped spotters, of course. Well, it was January, so perhaps it was not all about the Wild West atmosphere. And, instead, maybe it was more about 400-plus horsepower SUVs...
However, unlike fans of the Bronco Nation “independent” community (we all know it is supported by Blue Oval greenbacks), we are not here to discuss if Bronco Raptor deliveries will get on the driveway before some first-day regular Bronco reservations. That is a touchy subject. Just like the MIC hardtops, or the myriad of other early-adopter failures.
And it is not like Ford is not doing its due diligence when testing. They even offered the Bronco Nation a chance to ride along with the Bronco Raptor durability testing team (composed of both ladies and gents, yay!). This is just the first part, but it is a good chance to check out the massive Bronco Raptor while off-roading.
The Instagram commentators are a bit malicious because the Bronco Raptor got some wide-trail boulder beauty shots. But do check out the video embedded below, as well. There, the 2022 high-performance V6-powered SUV was clad in heavy camouflage and a trio of examples got to test their mettle against the cool Johnson Valley trails.
“From Turkey Claw to Her Problem, Bronco Raptor tackled some of the most challenging terrain that Cali’s Johnson Valley has to offer.” And, frankly, we agree. There’s suspension flex, tire torturing, rock hitting, and general good off-road fun. With glove-equipped spotters, of course. Well, it was January, so perhaps it was not all about the Wild West atmosphere. And, instead, maybe it was more about 400-plus horsepower SUVs...