Apple Accelerates Apple Car Chip Talks, Hits the Same Roadblocks as Every Carmaker

More on this:

1 Two More Companies Enter the Race to Build the Apple Car

2 Apple Develops Liquid Cooling System, Likely for the Apple Car

3 Apple Car Following in Tesla’s Footsteps, Autopilot Chip Already in Production

4 Apple Partner Steps Into the Automotive Industry, Apple Car Still a Top-Secret Project

5 Tesla Cybertruck Designer Claims Apple Products Are Boring, Of Course He Uses Them