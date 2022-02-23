Apple Car Following in Tesla’s Footsteps, Autopilot Chip Already in Production

While Apple isn’t saying a single word about its automotive ambitious, the company seems to be very busy on the project behind the closed doors at its Cupertino headquarters.
Not a long time ago, it was discovered Apple’s big honchos traveled to Korea to meet with a series of local suppliers whose responsibility would be building various parts for a potential Apple Car.
While Apple’s main focus at that time was believed to be the production of battery packs for its self-driving EVs, it looks like the company actually discussed several other projects, including the manufacturing of modules that would be integrated into an autopilot chip.
A recent report reveals Apple is already working with a South Korean company to build these modules, and as it turns out, such components have been in production for approximately one year already.
While this isn’t the autopilot chip itself, but the modules that would be integrated to power various capabilities, it’s pretty clear the development of this component has reached a more advanced stage, especially as the production has been ongoing for around one year.
Apple’s strategy isn’t exactly new, as the company seems to be trying to follow in the footsteps of Tesla. The autopilot chip installed on Tesla cars uses various components coming from South Korean suppliers, including memory bought from Samsung. The assembly is being made by another local company, but it’s not known if Apple reached out to the same party or not.
Most likely, it didn’t, as Apple is known as a company that seeks exclusivity.
The Apple Car is unlikely to be confirmed anytime soon, but people familiar with Apple’s plans said the debut could happen in 2025, at the earliest. A beta version of the vehicle could hit the streets in 2023, though don’t expect to see it on public roads, as Apple will most likely try to keep every little detail secret until the very last moment.
