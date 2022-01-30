Huawei Claims It’s Not Building a Car But Rather Help Others Do It

Apple’s investments in a self-driving EV have started a new trend that eventually convinced more tech companies it’s time to start building their own cars.
As a long-time Apple rival, Huawei has obviously been considered one of the potential competitors in this unexplored side of the market, especially as the collapse of the mobile business more or less forced the company to start looking elsewhere for bigger revenue.
People familiar with the matter said on several occasions that Huawei plans to launch its own car, but so far, the Chinese tech giant has mostly focused on partnerships with traditional automakers.
In other words, Huawei was in charge of the software platform powering the vehicles, as its in-house-built Harmony OS was specifically developed with an automotive experience in mind.
Earlier this month, a Huawei official publicly denied any intention to build a car, explaining that the company’s goal right now is to help others do it.
Wang Jun, President of Huawei Smart Car Solutions BU, said during the 17th Super Car Conference in China that the tech company doesn’t build cars. It’s just working with partners to make them happen, which means the firm has no plan to expand beyond its software and services strategy.
But of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean Huawei’s automotive ambitions can’t eventually evolve beyond this point. In fact, don’t be too surprised if Huawei is actually working on its own car already and the company is just trying to keep all details secret.
On the other hand, Huawei has already partnered with several automakers for the strategy detailed above. And at some level, the company launching its very own vehicle would turn it into a rival to all these partners, more or less defeating the purpose of the collaborations in the first place.
Nevertheless, the previous rumors indicate the Huawei car could eventually launch in the second half of the decade.
