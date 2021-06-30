Huawei Says It’s Not Building an Apple Car Rival

Formula Drift to Formula 1, We Talk to Oregon Professional Who's Shot Them All

In the meantime, Xiaomi, Huawei’s local rival, has already confirmed a project to The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is believed to be developing a self-drivingthat would be positioned as a direct competitor to Tesla, with people familiar with the matter indicating the Apple Car could launch in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.Apple’s investments in an EV have obviously caught the attention of all its rivals in the tech sector, with several other large companies planning to follow in its footsteps and therefore eye an automotive expansion.Huawei is one of the biggest names that have reportedly been interested in launching its own car despite the company already providing the necessary software and services to power smart vehicles as part of partnerships with a series of traditional carmakers.But according to Chi Linchun, the President of BU Marketing and Sales and Service Department of Huawei, the Chinese tech behemoth isn’t by any means interested in building a full car, as such a plan would make the company a direct competitor to traditional carmakers.In other words, Huawei would become a rival to the partners currently using its software platform, and in the long term, this makes little sense for the company.Speaking at the China Automotive Electronics Industry Development forum, the Huawei official explained his company doesn’t even have the necessary capability to build a car and it’s not planning to take over or invest in a third party that could make this possible.In the meantime, Xiaomi, Huawei’s local rival, has already confirmed a project to develop an electric vehicle , though, for the time being, it’s not known when the car is scheduled to launch. However, people familiar with the matter said Xiaomi wants to bring its EV to the market slightly ahead of Apple, so the launch could take place in the next two to three years.