Chinese Tech Giant Says It's Not Building a Car, Wants Smartphone Crown

In the meantime, Apple, Xiaomi, and OPPO are working around the clock on their cars, and it’s believed a potential launch could happen in the next few years. Apple itself is expected to take the wraps off the But unlike the rest of the tech industry, Honor says they have absolutely no interest in building a car, as it just wants to stick with phones for the time being.Tech companies are one by one expanding to the automotive industry, including Apple, Xiaomi , Huawei, OPPO, and others. While each of these tech behemoths has chosen different paths, with Apple, for instance, building its ownfrom scratch and Huawei working with traditional carmakers to provide the software platform for new-gen models, this trend hasn’t caught Honor’s attention.CEO Zhao Ming said in a recent keynote that what he wants for Honor is a rapid growth in the smartphone market not only to become the number one phone brand in China but also to secure the leading spot worldwide.Certainly, that’s going to be hard, as Samsung and Apple are currently holding the top spots in global phone sales, but without a doubt, Honor can eventually follow in the footsteps of its former parent company and increase its market share worldwide with high-end devices sold at attractive prices.Ming does admit that the mix of cars and technology is likely to become a major selling point in the near future, but for now, Honor shouldn’t be part of it, as it just needs to stick with its mission of conquering the mobile phone market.In the meantime, Apple, Xiaomi, and OPPO are working around the clock on their cars, and it’s believed a potential launch could happen in the next few years. Apple itself is expected to take the wraps off the Apple Car in 2024 at the earliest, with the company likely to work with a Magna-LG joint venture for the manufacturing of the EV.