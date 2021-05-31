Huawei Releases Another Big Update for Its Google Maps Replacement

Petal Maps is Huawei’s big bet in the navigation app battle, as it comes with features inspired by Google Maps, but at the same time, it also sports a bunch of unique capabilities that you can’t find in Google’s own solution.
For example, the head-up display support allows drivers to get navigation in a more convenient method, all using their Huawei mobile devices with Petal Maps for directions.
The good news is the Chinese tech behemoth is working non-stop on polishing the experience with Petal Maps, and this makes perfect sense since the company wants to allow the switch from Google Maps to be as seamless as possible.
The most recent update, which brings the app to version 1.7, includes new options to keep navigating even when using other apps, so in theory, you should be provided with directions even if you have already switched to a different screen. Keep in mind, however, that this is a big no-no when you’re driving, so just don’t touch your phone when you’re in motion and interact with the navigation app hands-free.
In addition, Huawei has also introduced support for rating and reviewing places on the map, as well as a new feature that allows users to make hotel bookings while browsing the map. In other words, Petal Maps now provides a more straightforward experience for rating places and booking accommodation, as everything can be done right from the map when you explore a certain area.
Petal Maps is Huawei’s answer to a problem that substantially impacted its phone business. The company was banned by the U.S. government back in mid-2019, therefore no longer being allowed to work with American firms and use their products, including here Android and Google services.
Huawei has thus started the work on its very own alternatives to Google services, including Google Maps, with Petal Maps supposed to provide users with seamless navigation when using a mobile device built by the Chinese company.
