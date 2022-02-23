Tesla Vehicles To Become the Most Expensive Game Consoles, Will Play Steam Games Soon

Newer Tesla models come with a very powerful onboard computer and can play video games, a feature that raised eyebrows at times. Elon Musk wants more, though, and confessed on Twitter Tesla is working to integrate the Steam gaming platform into the dashboard.
Tesla introduced a powerful multimedia system with the refreshed Model S and Model X last year, and is now transitioning Model 3 and Model Y to the same platform. It features a very competent AMD Ryzen processor and is thus able to play demanding 3D video games. This capability put Tesla on a collision course with safety regulators who discovered that the games are playable even while the car is in motion, clearly a safety issue.
Nevertheless, Tesla will not phase out the feature, and will focus instead on making the games impossible to play while driving. In fact, Tesla is hard at work to bring more games to Tesla dashboards around the world via its Arcade video game platform. Up until now, this was achieved by partnering with game design studios to port the games to Tesla Arcade. There is a better way, though.
Instead of a game-by-game approach, Tesla will soon integrate the Steam gaming platform into its infotainment systems. This will allow access to a vast library of games, a feat that no other car manufacturer can match. Elon Musk confirmed the move in a Twitter reply to a question regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 availability on Tesla Arcade.
“We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term,” announced Musk on Twitter.
Cyberpunk is a highly demanding game graphics-wise, so making it work in Tesla vehicles would be a big deal. Of course, the new AMD Ryzen platform will make this easy, as it is pretty much comparable with AMD chips inside PlayStation 5 or Xbox consoles. Musk is convinced that autonomous driving will make in-car entertainment a critical feature, so it’s safe to say Tesla has got you covered in this department.
We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022