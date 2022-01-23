Apple Loses Another High-Profile Apple Car Engineer, Launch Still Expected in 2025

Apple is believed to be working around the clock on the creation of the Apple Car, but in addition to all the roadblocks the company hits when it comes to the actual development of the EV, the iPhone maker is also forced to cope with the departure of several high-profile engineers.
After several important Apple employees believed to be working on the Apple Car left the company during the course of 2021, it’s now the turn of Joe Bass, the Lead Engineering Program Manager for Autonomous Systems at Apple, to wave goodbye to the firm.
As discovered by Apple watcher Mark Gurman, Bass joined Meta as the company’s Director of Technical Program Management for Mixed Reality Technology.
Needless to say, Apple hasn’t said a thing about this departure, though, on the other hand, there’s a chance someone else has already taken over Bass’ role.
The Apple Car is a project that was started many years ago but whose development has never been publicly confirmed by the parent company.
However, despite all these struggles, it’s believed Apple still wants to launch the Apple Car at some point in 2025, though everything could obviously change depending on how the work on the project advances in the meantime.
At this point, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already discussing supply deals with a series of potential partners, including multiple Korean companies that could end up building the batteries for the Apple Car.
Apple originally reached out to several traditional carmakers for the actual production of the vehicle, but after failed negotiations with a series of parties, it’s believed it decided to go for a joint venture formed by LG and Magna.
Analysts expect Apple to at least confirm the existence of the Apple Car project at some point in 2022 or 2023, especially as the company should begin testing a prototype one or two years before rolling out the production model.
