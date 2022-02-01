Apple Has Created a Smart Sunroof That Lets You Decide How Much Light You Want Inside

While Apple has remained completely tight-lipped about it, everybody knows the company is working on an Apple Car.
In addition to the ongoing talks with various parties involved in the automotive industry, Apple is also working around the clock on developing new technology which one day could make its way to this ambitious self-driving EV.
Most recently, the iPhone maker has patented a new sunroof design whose purpose would be to make it possible for drivers to decide just how much light they want inside.
Sure, the idea isn’t new, but Apple’s approach is based on variable window translucence, which essentially means that anyone inside the car would be able to easily adjust the brightness in the cabin with the press of a button.
“The variable translucence area switches from a darkened state to a lightened state in response to movement of the movable panel assembly from the closed position to the open position, and the variable translucence area switches from the lightened state to the darkened state in response to movement of the movable panel assembly from the open position to the closed position,” Apple explains in the patent.
Called “Movable panel assemblies,” the patent was granted on February 1, and of course, it’s no confirmation that Apple plans to start the mass production of such a concept.
But on the other hand, it’s still a sign that Apple is very active on the automotive side of its business, and even if the company isn’t working on an Apple Car, it can still become an important player in this market thanks to all the technology it has developed.
The Apple Car is expected to see the daylight in 2025 at the earliest, with Apple currently discussing with several third-party companies over potential supply deals for essential components, including batteries. The production of the car is very likely to be handled by a joint venture between Magna and LG.
