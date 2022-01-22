Tesla Remains Most Hyped EV Brand, Apple Car Hot on Its Tail, Says Google Data

Once Tesla introduced its original Roadster model, Japanese brands like Nissan and Mitsubishi were among the quickest to react. Some Asian companies are now offering second-generation EVs, but it seems the upgrade-heavy approach of Tesla still pays off. Few people still care about the Leaf nowadays, but the same cannot be said about all four (currently) existing Tesla models.
And it seems that Elon Musk’s company will be still trending in the near future. With a little bit of heat coming from an unexpected place. As for 2021, this was another breakthrough year for the overall EV revolution, according to data collected by Google and reviewed by the good folks over at Lease Fetcher over in the United Kingdom.
Many automakers (especially Europeans) finally ramped up production strategies for their current or future EV models. One huge Asian conglomerate may have become the coolest OEM on the battery-powered EV block in just one swift event blow. At least hypothetically. As for Tesla and its future Apple Car rival, these were plagued by traditional delays. And does anyone think it mattered?
Starting with the currently available electric cars that have proven most popular over the past year in no less than 168 countries. The crown goes to Tesla Inc.’s Model 3, which came up on top for the entirety of 2021. No surprise in that, but the global dominance of Elon Musk’s EV adventure is mind-boggling. All four Teslas currently on the market reached Top Five, with only the Porsche Taycan in between them, in the third position. The silver medal was taken, of course, by Tesla’s Model Y.
Naturally, after the Tesla Model S and Model X, respectively, there were other usual suspects: Audi e-tron, Polestar 2, Audi e-tron GT, Kia’s EV6, and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. Now that’s in the past, obviously. So, we had better focus on what comes next, according to Google’s data. Well, it’s more of the Tesla same, spiced up with some Apple Car in between.
Sheesh, and when one thinks about that rumored 2023 postponement... Anyway, without even being something that one would imagine seeing in Europe or Asia, Tesla’s Cybertruck also took the silver medal on a worldwide level, with 7,296,000 searches back in 2021. It was then followed by the Apple Car, BMW’s i4, and – what do you know – Chevy's Silverado with a battery. Outside of the Top Five came the Cadillac Lyriq, Nissan Ariya, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rimac Nevera, and Mercedes-Benz EQE, in this exact order.
Interestingly, when switching to a country-based tally, Tesla’s Roadster topped the search volume charts in 56 out of the surveyed 168 countries was hotly pursued by Apple’s yet undisclosed EV car, with 54 country hits! Third place again goes to Tesla’s Cybertruck (22 countries), followed by the BMW i4 (12 out of 13 were from Europe).
And, as a treat, odd choices included Andorra with Cupra Tavascan or Burkina Faso with Toyota’s bZ4X!
And it seems that Elon Musk’s company will be still trending in the near future. With a little bit of heat coming from an unexpected place. As for 2021, this was another breakthrough year for the overall EV revolution, according to data collected by Google and reviewed by the good folks over at Lease Fetcher over in the United Kingdom.
Many automakers (especially Europeans) finally ramped up production strategies for their current or future EV models. One huge Asian conglomerate may have become the coolest OEM on the battery-powered EV block in just one swift event blow. At least hypothetically. As for Tesla and its future Apple Car rival, these were plagued by traditional delays. And does anyone think it mattered?
Starting with the currently available electric cars that have proven most popular over the past year in no less than 168 countries. The crown goes to Tesla Inc.’s Model 3, which came up on top for the entirety of 2021. No surprise in that, but the global dominance of Elon Musk’s EV adventure is mind-boggling. All four Teslas currently on the market reached Top Five, with only the Porsche Taycan in between them, in the third position. The silver medal was taken, of course, by Tesla’s Model Y.
Naturally, after the Tesla Model S and Model X, respectively, there were other usual suspects: Audi e-tron, Polestar 2, Audi e-tron GT, Kia’s EV6, and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. Now that’s in the past, obviously. So, we had better focus on what comes next, according to Google’s data. Well, it’s more of the Tesla same, spiced up with some Apple Car in between.
Sheesh, and when one thinks about that rumored 2023 postponement... Anyway, without even being something that one would imagine seeing in Europe or Asia, Tesla’s Cybertruck also took the silver medal on a worldwide level, with 7,296,000 searches back in 2021. It was then followed by the Apple Car, BMW’s i4, and – what do you know – Chevy's Silverado with a battery. Outside of the Top Five came the Cadillac Lyriq, Nissan Ariya, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rimac Nevera, and Mercedes-Benz EQE, in this exact order.
Interestingly, when switching to a country-based tally, Tesla’s Roadster topped the search volume charts in 56 out of the surveyed 168 countries was hotly pursued by Apple’s yet undisclosed EV car, with 54 country hits! Third place again goes to Tesla’s Cybertruck (22 countries), followed by the BMW i4 (12 out of 13 were from Europe).
And, as a treat, odd choices included Andorra with Cupra Tavascan or Burkina Faso with Toyota’s bZ4X!