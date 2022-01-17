This Apple Car Concept Imagines a Two-Seat Pod Apple Wouldn’t Be Afraid to Build

Apple is known as a company that’s not necessarily afraid of embracing questionable ideas, and the removal of the headphone jack and the debut of the notch on the iPhone are the living proof here.
In other words, the Cupertino-based tech giant shouldn’t be afraid of using this design on the Apple Car either, even though it looks rather strange at first glance.
The new study, which was recently created by Devanga Borah based on a previous project, proposes a self-driving car sporting a 360-degree movable system. The pod-like body offers enough room for two, with the concept claiming such a design would allow the vehicle to guarantee the full privacy of passengers.
Spotted by Yanko Design, the artwork envisions a rather comfortable cabin where passengers would feel at home not only during short city trips but also when leaving on a longer journey.
It goes without saying the chances of seeing such a design eventually being embraced by Apple are very slim, but on the other hand, it’ll still take a while until we’ll all find out how the Apple Car will look in the first place.
This is because the Cupertino-based tech giant isn’t in a rush to launch its vehicle, and according to people with knowledge of the matter, the unveiling wouldn’t take place earlier than 2025. At this point, it’s believed that Apple is currently working with a series of South Korean suppliers on potential battery deals, though no decision on this front has been made just yet.
In the meantime, the company is also exploring several options when it comes to the actual manufacturing of the vehicle. After talks with several traditional carmakers failed to reach a conclusion, Apple has allegedly turned to a joint venture formed by LG and Magna and whose purpose would be specifically to play the role of a contract manufacturer for the iPhone maker.
Needless to say, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to the Apple Car, but analysts believe the tech giant could spill the beans on the project at some point this year.
