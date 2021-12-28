Xiaomi Says Car Production to Start in the First Half of 2024, Still All-In on Phones

Xiaomi is one of the tech giants that have already confirmed their plans to step into the automotive industry, and unlike Apple, the company has also shared a bunch of critical tidbits about its project.
Speaking on social media a few days ago, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has confirmed some of the details that made the headlines recently: the mass production of the Xiaomi car is projected to kick off in the first half of 2024.
Lei Jun says the development of the vehicle is making very good progress, and, in fact, the whole thing is advancing even faster than the company originally expected. However, the timeline doesn’t change much, as the car still wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2024.
Given that mass manufacturing is scheduled to start in the first half of the year, the vehicle should then go on sale by the end of 2024, as Xiaomi is believed to be working around the clock specifically to launch its car before Apple’s.
Cupertino-based rival Apple is also developing its own self-driving EV, and people familiar with the matter said the launch is currently projected to happen in 2025, at the earliest. Xiaomi has therefore made it a priority to bring its ambitious Apple Car competitor to the market before the American company.
Lei Jun has also addressed some concerns that Xiaomi would move the focus from smartphones to cars given its big investments in the automotive market. Jun says mobile devices would continue to be Xiaomi’s number one priority even after the car becomes available for the first customers.
At this point, it’s not yet known if Xiaomi plans to join forces with a traditional carmaker for the production of the vehicle, but this is very likely, especially because the project is likely backed by automakers based in China.
