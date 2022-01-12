Apple Willing to Go to Great Lengths for the Apple Car, Secret Battery Talks Under Way

The Apple Car continues to be a high-priority project for the Cupertino-based tech giant, even if the company still refuses to say a single thing about it.
And while the FBI-inspired secrecy is one of the things that Apple doesn’t want to give up on regarding the development of a car, people familiar with the project keep dropping all kinds of tidbits online, confirming the electric vehicle makes good progress.
A recent report reveals that Apple staff has recently traveled to South Korea specifically to discuss battery manufacturing deals with a series of local suppliers.
Apple apparently wants a South Korean supplier specifically, especially thanks to their know-how in the battery development sector, with the company trying to develop and manage all materials directly.
In other words, Apple wants full control over the manufacturing of the battery units supposed to be used on the Apple Car. And as it turns out, the iPhone maker is ready to go to great lengths to make sure everything is going exactly as planned.
The company has come up with an unusual proposal for one of the suppliers, as Apple wanted to buy shares in the supplier in an attempt to boost its production capacity. The tech giant believed this to be one efficient way of ensuring enough production power for the Apple Car while at the same time obtaining even tighter control over the manufacturing process.
On the other hand, it’s still not known whether the Korean supplier decided to accept Apple’s offer or not, but at this point, the Cupertino-based iPhone company is becoming more aggressive in its effort to secure the supply deals for the Apple Car.
The vehicle is projected to be announced in 2025 at the earliest, but by the end of this year, it wants to begin the development of the battery units supposed to be used on the car. In other words, it needs to find a battery supplier as fast as possible, so expect more news on this front to emerge soon.
