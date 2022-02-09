Tesla Cybertruck Designer Claims Apple Products Are Boring, Of Course He Uses Them

Apple is currently the most valuable company in the entire world, and based on information provided by sources close to the matter, it’s now planning to expand to the automotive sector with its very own self-driving EV.
But until this happens, the Cupertino-based tech giant remains as focused as before on the thing it does best, and this is investing in the devices that bring home the bacon.
Products like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and Mac computers continue to sell like crazy, and of course, Apple keeps refreshing them with new hardware and capabilities on an annual basis.
But this still isn’t enough to impress Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen.
Von Holzhausen has recently said during the Spike’s Car Radio podcast that Apple’s products are nothing more than what he described as a “continuation of the same thing.” The company indeed rolls out slight refinements, he reckoned, but on the other hand, there’s nothing exciting that we should look forward to.
von Holzhausen went on to admit that he uses an Apple Watch thanks to its fitness tracking capabilities, but otherwise, he finds the device rather useless.
Obviously, it’s not like the Apple Watch is the only (or the best) activity-tracking smartwatch currently on the market. Garmin’s lineup of devices, for example, is top-notch, and the latest models, including the fenix 7 and the Epix Gen2, are considered the undisputable leaders in terms of fitness monitoring.
Nevertheless, the man who designed the Tesla Model S, the Cybertruck, and other models of the company clearly finds Apple’s products boring. And of course, he’s not alone, as many other customers out there have previously blasted the company for no longer coming up with major innovations on its products.
However, the iPhone maker’s biggest innovation after the iPhone could end up being a full car, obviously if the company’s plans come to fruition. The vehicle could see the daylight in 2025, at the earliest, with a testing model to be ready in 2023.
