It Was the Fastest Production Car in the World, and Now You Can Legally Drive It Home

The successor of the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32, the R33 version appeared on the market in 1995, and it was available in two trim levels: the GT-R and the V-Spec, the latter being also the fastest, and now you can legally drive it on the streets.
A year after Nissan introduced the Skyline GT-R V-Spec, it gave it to Dirk Schoysman, a professional racing driver, to lap the Nürburgring as fast as physics allowed and beyond. The result was a stunning 7m59s887." Thus, the Japanese came on top of the world as being the first series-production vehicle that could lap the "Green Hell" in under eight minutes.
The carmaker was already known for its sports car since the third generation of the Skyline, the R32, which broke havoc on the race track eating Porsche for lunch. But the R-33 V-Spec was even faster. The car that you see here is fitted with the RB26DETT inline-six, twin-turbo powerplant. It was rated at 276 hp (280 PS) by the manufacturer due to a gentleman agreement in Japan. Real power was estimated north of 300 ponies.
Nissan installed the ATESSA E-TS Pro all-wheel drive system fitted with an active limited-slip differential, which "knows" where to send the most power and when. It also features all-wheel steering, which was a Japanese thing (Mazda and Honda also had that). Maybe this example cannot perform a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 3.8 seconds as it could do when it was new, but you should check that in person. The car is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer website, and it is auctioned by bkupk750 in Rolla, Missouri.
But since these cars were only made for right-hand-drive, they were banned in the U.S. and most parts of the world. Today, these cars can be legally registered in the States, and you could even go shopping with them. It features a decent four-seat cabin and a trunk large enough for some supplies.
The odometer shows 129,000 km (around 80,000 miles), but the total mileage is unknown. Under the current owner, the sound unit was replaced with a Kenwood CD stereo, although the original radio is included in the package. Other works on the car included but were not limited to refreshed Brembo disc brakes and new 245/45 Falken Ziex tires shod on 17" alloy wheels.
