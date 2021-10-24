Japan vs Germany in AWD Battles: GT-R Drag Races RS 5 and M4

Is a 300-horsepower car with RWD going to be scary to drive? Well, how old is that car? If it's a BMW 3 series from the '80s, then the answer is yes. If it's a brand new BMW you shouldn't worry about it too much. But for people that aren't too keen on showing off their countersteering skills, BMW has decided to go AWD with some of their M cars.

16 photos