Japan vs Germany in AWD Battles: GT-R Drag Races RS 5 and M4

Is a 300-horsepower car with RWD going to be scary to drive? Well, how old is that car? If it's a BMW 3 series from the '80s, then the answer is yes. If it's a brand new BMW you shouldn't worry about it too much. But for people that aren't too keen on showing off their countersteering skills, BMW has decided to go AWD with some of their M cars.
Perhaps the M4 xDrive isn't going to be as fun to drive as its RWD counterpart, but it's now even more of a threat to the Audi RS 5. And the guys over at Throttle House wanted to see what would happen if these two cars would go head-to-head in a drag race. To make things even more interesting, they've brought out a Nissan GT-R as well. At first sight, you'd be tempted to say that Japan is going to win this one, but we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves.
The RS 5 is seriously outgunned, as it is fitted with a twin-turbo, 2.9-liter V6. That means it gives its driver access to 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. It also weighs in at 3,990 lbs (1,809 kg). The BMW M4 makes use of a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six engine. The car they've brought out for this challenge is the Competition xDrive version. That means it's packing 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
With more power and more torque than the RS 5, the Bimmer is also lighter, at around 3,900 lbs (1,769 kg). Then, there's also the GT-R to consider. It also has a twin-turbo V6, but this time a 3.8-liter one. With 565 horsepower on tap, it's going to be a formidable opponent for the two European sports cars. With 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque, it's not as capable as the BMW, but it's surely going to be faster than the Audi.
BMW. Shockingly enough, it's the M4 Competition that takes the lead as soon as they are off the line. The RS 5 was off to a good start as well, but it soon gets overtaken by the GT-R.
JDM fans are going to be quite pissed to see this outcome, and this is a good way of showcasing the BMW's capabilities down the straight line. The roll-race is up next. As soon as they hit the designated speed, the GT-R starts pulling away like there's nothing to it. The Audi once again finds itself struggling in last. If any points are to be won by the Ingolstadt manufacturer, an upgrade is needed.
And so we get to see the stock RS 5 replaced by the ABT RS5-R. This is one of 50 cars built by ABT, but I guess that you could go about tuning your own RS 5 through other tuners as well. We're now looking at 523 horsepower and 508 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, so it should stand a better chance against its opponents. The RS5-R gets off to a solid start for its first run, as it's leading the pack. But it only takes a few seconds for it to fall behind the BMW. And then all of the ABT magic is blown away by the GT-R as well.
The RS 5 is seriously outgunned, as it is fitted with a twin-turbo, 2.9-liter V6. That means it gives its driver access to 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. It also weighs in at 3,990 lbs (1,809 kg). The BMW M4 makes use of a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six engine. The car they've brought out for this challenge is the Competition xDrive version. That means it's packing 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
With more power and more torque than the RS 5, the Bimmer is also lighter, at around 3,900 lbs (1,769 kg). Then, there's also the GT-R to consider. It also has a twin-turbo V6, but this time a 3.8-liter one. With 565 horsepower on tap, it's going to be a formidable opponent for the two European sports cars. With 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque, it's not as capable as the BMW, but it's surely going to be faster than the Audi.
BMW. Shockingly enough, it's the M4 Competition that takes the lead as soon as they are off the line. The RS 5 was off to a good start as well, but it soon gets overtaken by the GT-R.
JDM fans are going to be quite pissed to see this outcome, and this is a good way of showcasing the BMW's capabilities down the straight line. The roll-race is up next. As soon as they hit the designated speed, the GT-R starts pulling away like there's nothing to it. The Audi once again finds itself struggling in last. If any points are to be won by the Ingolstadt manufacturer, an upgrade is needed.
And so we get to see the stock RS 5 replaced by the ABT RS5-R. This is one of 50 cars built by ABT, but I guess that you could go about tuning your own RS 5 through other tuners as well. We're now looking at 523 horsepower and 508 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, so it should stand a better chance against its opponents. The RS5-R gets off to a solid start for its first run, as it's leading the pack. But it only takes a few seconds for it to fall behind the BMW. And then all of the ABT magic is blown away by the GT-R as well.