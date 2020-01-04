5 Paul Walker Documentary Shows the Man Beyond the Fast and Furious Character

4 Five BMW M3 E36 Lightweights Owned by Paul Walker to Sell at Once

Stripped 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Owned by Paul Walker Can Be Had at Auction

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction that takes place later this month has over 1,000 vehicles listed for sale. Few of them though match the appeal of a collection like no other. 8 photos



We’re talking about a Skyline R32 produced in 1989 and race-bred by Walker.



The car is powered by the stock 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline-6 engine, coupled to the standard 5-speed manual transmission and ATTESSA all-wheel-drive system. The things that set it apart though are hidden inside.



The interior of the



The car will go to the highest bidder in mid-January, but it is not the only Nissan once owned by Walker available for purchase at the same event.

A much newer, more



The Paul Walker Collection, as the



All are even more stripped than the GT-R we mentioned above: no radio, air conditioning, leather seats, tool kit, and sunroof, all amounting to 91 kg (200 lb) of weight saved. As announced since October 2019 , this event was selected by the people now in charge of Fast and Furious star Paul Walker’s collection of cars as the best place for a sale to remember. A great number of cars once owned by the late Hollywood star will go under the hammer, including a very special Nissan.We’re talking about a Skyline R32 produced in 1989 and race-bred by Walker.The car is powered by the stock 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline-6 engine, coupled to the standard 5-speed manual transmission and ATTESSA all-wheel-drive system. The things that set it apart though are hidden inside.The interior of the Nissan , which is a right-hand drive car, was stripped to make room for a full roll-cage, Sparco racing seat and a fire extinguisher.The car will go to the highest bidder in mid-January, but it is not the only Nissan once owned by Walker available for purchase at the same event.A much newer, more street-friendly 370Z is also available. It is the car that for a brief moment appeared on the set of the Fast Five installment of the Fast and Furious series.The Paul Walker Collection, as the sellers dubbed their army of cars, also includes seven BMW M3s, five of which are produced from 1992 to 1999 as part of the E36 Lightweight series. These were manufactured by BMW n response to calls from American racing teams for the creation of a vehicle homologated to take part in sports car racing.All are even more stripped than the GT-R we mentioned above: no radio, air conditioning, leather seats, tool kit, and sunroof, all amounting to 91 kg (200 lb) of weight saved.