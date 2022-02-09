U.S. “Dream Car” Survey Shows Americans Have Forgotten How to Dream

Back in the day, if you asked somebody what their dream car was, all they had to do was to point at one of the many posters mounted on the wall, and you'd get your answer. Sure, that would be a little more problematic now when human interaction is reduced to a minimum, but it's not something a Zoom conference couldn't handle. You just need to be careful not to get your pantless bottom half of the body in the shot as you pan the camera around.
OK, there aren't that many car magazines left around - and the ones that do still exist haven't featured posters for years - but everyone can use any image they want as background for their computer or phone, and while kids and cats are probably the top two picks, I'm pretty sure there's a certain demographic where cars manage to rank higher.
But then life happens, priorities change, and the way we relate to cars suffers dramatic modifications. First, there's the financial aspect that says you can only make a worse investment than buying a new car by throwing the money straight out an open window. The more expensive the vehicle, the worse a deal you get - and cool, fast cars don't tend to be cheap.
Then there are the personal aspects. The love of your life might not enjoy a blast down a bendy road at speed as much as you do, and while this would be a deal-breaker for some people, the vast majority tends to put personal relationships above this type of interest. And do you know what happens when you do that? Kids.
But can't one still dream of a quintessentially impractical but fun car, even if it doesn't fit their current needs? After all, it's a "dream" car, so not something you actually expect to own, but something you would definitely love to drive. Well, if this study from Compare.com is anything to go by, it would seem Americans - at least when it comes to cars - have forgotten how to dream.
The survey questioned 1,172 people (56% male, 43% female, with the one percent remaining identifying as nonbinary or nonconforming) with ages ranging from 18 to 80 and an average of 39. It's definitely not the most scientific study you'll ever see, but it has a large enough population sample to make its findings worth investigating.
SUV and crossover segment the largest percentage of their votes, with nearly a third (30%) opting for one - and if it's black, all the better. We all know how well this type of vehicle sells at the moment, and the fact it also ranks highly in the "dream car" department suggests there is no reason to hope the trend might change in the future.
As far as brands are concerned, Americans don't find Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Bugatti the most desirable, but actually BMW. I'm honestly wondering if they have seen the latest designs coming from the Bavarian company but considering "handling" was the highest-ranking feature for a dream car (with "body styling" managing a mere seventh place), I guess it does make some sense since it's one of the defining traits for a Bimmer.
So, next time you'll be cursing as you find yourself gridlocked and surrounded by black Suburbans, Expeditions, and X5s, you can at least take comfort in knowing there's a high chance those people are driving the cars of their dreams. Well, "driving" might be a bit of a stretch in the scenario I just mentioned, but you get what I mean.
OK, there aren't that many car magazines left around - and the ones that do still exist haven't featured posters for years - but everyone can use any image they want as background for their computer or phone, and while kids and cats are probably the top two picks, I'm pretty sure there's a certain demographic where cars manage to rank higher.
But then life happens, priorities change, and the way we relate to cars suffers dramatic modifications. First, there's the financial aspect that says you can only make a worse investment than buying a new car by throwing the money straight out an open window. The more expensive the vehicle, the worse a deal you get - and cool, fast cars don't tend to be cheap.
Then there are the personal aspects. The love of your life might not enjoy a blast down a bendy road at speed as much as you do, and while this would be a deal-breaker for some people, the vast majority tends to put personal relationships above this type of interest. And do you know what happens when you do that? Kids.
But can't one still dream of a quintessentially impractical but fun car, even if it doesn't fit their current needs? After all, it's a "dream" car, so not something you actually expect to own, but something you would definitely love to drive. Well, if this study from Compare.com is anything to go by, it would seem Americans - at least when it comes to cars - have forgotten how to dream.
The survey questioned 1,172 people (56% male, 43% female, with the one percent remaining identifying as nonbinary or nonconforming) with ages ranging from 18 to 80 and an average of 39. It's definitely not the most scientific study you'll ever see, but it has a large enough population sample to make its findings worth investigating.
SUV and crossover segment the largest percentage of their votes, with nearly a third (30%) opting for one - and if it's black, all the better. We all know how well this type of vehicle sells at the moment, and the fact it also ranks highly in the "dream car" department suggests there is no reason to hope the trend might change in the future.
As far as brands are concerned, Americans don't find Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Bugatti the most desirable, but actually BMW. I'm honestly wondering if they have seen the latest designs coming from the Bavarian company but considering "handling" was the highest-ranking feature for a dream car (with "body styling" managing a mere seventh place), I guess it does make some sense since it's one of the defining traits for a Bimmer.
So, next time you'll be cursing as you find yourself gridlocked and surrounded by black Suburbans, Expeditions, and X5s, you can at least take comfort in knowing there's a high chance those people are driving the cars of their dreams. Well, "driving" might be a bit of a stretch in the scenario I just mentioned, but you get what I mean.