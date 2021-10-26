Let Your Kids Imagine the Car of Their Dreams, Toyota Will Give Them Prizes

Ask your children what car they would like to drive tomorrow, make them draw it today, and in a few years, that dream might become a reality thanks to the Toyota design contest reserved for kids.
In 2004, Toyota started this project not knowing if someone would be interested enough to motivate their children on the car-design path. Yet, nowadays, this competition takes place in 90 countries worldwide. The United States entered the contest in 2012, and it has grown in popularity ever since. There are three categories taken into account, depending on children's ages: 4-7 years old, 8-11 years old, and 12-15 years old. Toyota created this contest to inspire creativity for them and gives three awards for each age category.
All the winning artworks from the 90 countries involved in the project will go to Japan, where the carmaker will make a world contest for young artists.
Starting with November 1, the parents or legal guardians may upload children's artwork on the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest website, using the dedicated platform. All participants have to be legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. The judgment is based on three criteria: execution, uniqueness, and artistry concept. Prizes consist of medals (gold, silver, and bronze) and cash. Submissions are accepted online or by mail until January 31, 2022.
In addition, the Peterson Automotive Museum from Los Angeles (PAM), California, will give a special prize to one of the nine winners. Moreover, the museum will display the winning artwork. Terry L. Karges, executive director of the PAM, said, "We were so impressed with the creativity and array of social issues demonstrated by youth in last year's contest and can hardly wait to see what new dream cars come to life this year."
Last year's Jerry Chen won the Petersen Prestige Award for its "Fly Higher with Toyota" artwork. With seven other 3D replicas showcased in the exhibition, 11 3D copies of the past winning projects completed a special gallery. So your kids' work might go there, but first, you have to submit it; let them dream!
