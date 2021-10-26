Tesla Model 3 Tops Europe’s Monthly Sales Charts With 24,591 Units Sold in September

Despite VW making waves with its new fully electric models such as the ID.3 and ID.4, it couldn’t quite accomplish what Tesla just did in Europe, becoming the continent’s first ever electric vehicle to top a monthly sales chart.
The Tesla Model 3 is now officially Europe’s best-selling car for the month of September, according to research group JATO Dynamics. The U.S. carmaker registered 24,591 cars in Europe last month, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 58 percent.
Overall, the Model 3 outsold the Renault Clio, Dacia Sandero and the VW Golf. Furthermore, looking at the battery electric segment exclusively, the Model and the Model Y stand as the two best selling cars, followed by the VW ID.3 in third place.
“The strong performance of the Model 3 is in part explained by Tesla’s intensive end-of-quarter sales push,” said JATO. “September has historically been a strong month for the US manufacturer’s registration results in Europe, on average accounting for 68% of its third-quarter deliveries since 2018.”
Thanks to the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla now leads Europe's BEV market with a total share of 24%, followed by the VW Group with 22%, Stellantis with 13% and Hyundai-Kia with roughly 11%. Tesla has also registered more new cars than far more established brands such as Fiat, Nissan or SEAT.
Speaking of staggering numbers, last month, low emissions vehicles posted a growth of 44% in Europe, while registrations for diesel cars dropped by 51%. Consider this: there were 10.3 new diesel cars registered for every EV or PHEV model in Europe before the pandemic. Now, that ratio has decreased to just 1.3.
“Shifts of this magnitude are rare, and a number of factors have contributed to the current state of play. In addition to incentives, OEMs have enhanced their offering with more models and better deals, and many are shifting their limited supply of semiconductors to the production of EVs, instead of ICE vehicles,” explained JATO Dynamics global analyst, Felipe Munoz.
