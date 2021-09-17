You Can Lay Hands to the United Nude Lo Res Car at Auction to Support Petersen Museum

5 United Nude Takes a Break from Designing Shoes, Comes Up with This Gem

It looks a little like a car but more like a huge wedge of cheese that’s turned the corner in the fridge. But it’s so much more than bad groceries as this bespoke “Lo Res Car” is a fully functional auto modeled after - very loosely - a Lamborghini Countach 8 photos



Rem D. Koolhaas, who just happens to be the nephew of the world-famous Rem Koolhaas, is a Dutch-born architect and designer and the creative director and founder of the women's footwear brand United Nude. His uncle, Remment Lucas Koolhaas, is a Dutch architect, architectural theorist, urbanist and Professor at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University.



So there’s a bit of familial lineage to the



Rem D. Koolhaas took on the idea of deconstructing a car, and he and his United Nude team hoped to achieve the purest shape possible for a car. What it meant in practice is a vehicle defined by an angular steel frame wrapped with smoked polycarbonate bodywork.



And this machine is entirely functional as a car. Lo Res Car does lack traditional doors and requires that driver and passenger lift the body from the front of the vehicle for access to the interior. Polygonal-shaped car is essentially a transparent capsule designed to provide a full 360-degree view for the occupants and the passenger sits behind the driver. It’s not exactly meant for the highway or the track as its electric engine is only capable of a modest 31mph.



Those amenities include a cockpit with a pair of seats, a stylish hexagonal steering wheel and an electric drivetrain to move it along. The car received an award from Wallpaper Magazine back in 2016 and it has starred in music videos including New Freezer by Rich the Kid featuring Kendrick Lamar.



A portion of the





