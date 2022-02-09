Porsche Details Tom Holland's Experience When Choosing His Porsche Taycan

Recently, Tom Holland has been sharing several Instagram Stories from the moment when he went to Stuttgart, Germany, to visit the Porsche testing facility. Now, Porsche has just shared a full video on Instagram detailing the actor’s experience when customizing his vehicle.
Last year was huge for Tom Holland. It meant the debut of his third solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the sixth-highest grossing movie ever, earning $1.69 billion worldwide.
Thanks to this, the 25-year-old British actor could afford to add two new vehicles to his collection in late 2021, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For his Porsche, he took a day with his family and traveled to Germany to test the German sports cars on the test track in Stuttgart.
At the beginning of the video shared by Porsche GB’s official Instagram account, Holland says that the reason for their trip is the Porsche Taycan and that it is “going to be something I’m going home with.”
The actor declared himself a big fan of the brand, although he revealed he hadn’t driven one before, so he and his entire family took turns driving one. In one of his Instagram Stories, Holland also shared he tried out a Porsche GT2 RS. In the video, he says “my mom would kill me if she could see me do that.”
In the second part of the video, we can see Holland talking to the people from Porsche and his reaction to meeting his electric car for the first time.
His Taycan Turbo S comes with dark grey paint and sports plenty of carbon fiber parts. In the one minute and a half video, Holland adds that “this is so cool,” as he cannot hide his excitement over his purchase. The actor has already received the Taycan and he recently drove it in London, UK, with his girlfriend, actress Zendaya.
Thanks to this, the 25-year-old British actor could afford to add two new vehicles to his collection in late 2021, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For his Porsche, he took a day with his family and traveled to Germany to test the German sports cars on the test track in Stuttgart.
At the beginning of the video shared by Porsche GB’s official Instagram account, Holland says that the reason for their trip is the Porsche Taycan and that it is “going to be something I’m going home with.”
The actor declared himself a big fan of the brand, although he revealed he hadn’t driven one before, so he and his entire family took turns driving one. In one of his Instagram Stories, Holland also shared he tried out a Porsche GT2 RS. In the video, he says “my mom would kill me if she could see me do that.”
In the second part of the video, we can see Holland talking to the people from Porsche and his reaction to meeting his electric car for the first time.
His Taycan Turbo S comes with dark grey paint and sports plenty of carbon fiber parts. In the one minute and a half video, Holland adds that “this is so cool,” as he cannot hide his excitement over his purchase. The actor has already received the Taycan and he recently drove it in London, UK, with his girlfriend, actress Zendaya.