Apple Partner Steps Into the Automotive Industry, Apple Car Still a Top-Secret Project

After Foxconn, another important Apple partner is stepping into the automotive market, this time with a joint venture whose focus is the development of electric vehicles.
If you’ve never heard of Luxshare, it’s one of Apple’s top suppliers, mostly known for assembling the AirPods. Officially called Luxshare Precision Industry, the company is betting big on its partnership with Apple, and it’s currently investing in new facilities whose operations would be primarily focused on the production of components for the Cupertino-based iPhone maker.
But at the same time, Luxshare doesn’t seem to want its future to be entirely based on the partnership with Apple. The company has therefore embraced a direction that other tech companies are seemingly interested in: an expansion in the automotive industry.
A recent report reveals that Luxshare has joined forces with the Chery group to create a new joint venture whose main goal will be the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles.
The chairwoman of the company, however, insists Luxshare doesn’t want to become a carmaker but only work together with Chery as a supplier. In other words, Luxshare aims to transform its business and eventually turn into an EV component supplier, which might eventually work with other companies too.
Including Apple, that is, though right now, nothing is certain on this front. The iPhone maker continues to treat the Apple Car project with extreme care, as the company isn’t saying a single thing about its plans for the automotive expansion.
Sources with knowledge of the matter believe the production of the Apple Car could be handled by a joint venture formed by Magna and LG. Right now, however, the American company is currently in talks with a number of suppliers, including for the batteries that would be installed on its EV.
It’s not known if Luxshare has been involved in supply talks with Apple for the upcoming Apple Car.
Based on the existing rumors, the Apple Car could see the daylight in 2025, at the earliest, with Apple expected to confirm the project in the first half of the decade.
