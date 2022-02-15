Fisker Opens Reservations for the PEAR With (Almost) Hidden Message

More on this:

1 Fisker Ocean Arrives at CES Rocking World’s First Digital Radar for a Production Car

2 Fisker PEAR Will Be Produced by Foxconn at the Lordstown Motors Plant

3 Fisker Says the PEAR Project Will Be a Sedan With Unique Characteristics

4 Henrik Fisker Tweets the Ocean Received More Than 17,000 Pre-Orders So Far

5 Fisker and Magna Reveal When the Ocean Will Meet Production: November 17, 2022