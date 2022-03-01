Apple Develops Liquid Cooling System, Likely for the Apple Car

The development of the Apple Car is believed to be making good progress, and while the iPhone maker has so far remained tight-lipped on the project, the company is actually very active behind the closed doors of its Cupertino offices.
The most recent proof that Apple might be cooking something on the automotive front is a patent describing a liquid cooling system specifically developed for electric vehicles.
For what it’s worth, Apple’s rumored debut in the car market is believed to be a self-driving EV, so the new technology could one day make its way to the Apple Car.
The recently-spotted patent is called a deaeration device for thermal systems, and Apple explains how it could work to address the high temperature concerns in a wide array of applications, including electric motors and batteries.
In its essence, Apple’s idea isn’t necessarily that complicated, and it uses an approach that’s already being used in the computer market where liquid cooling systems have been available for a while.
“A deaeration device for a fluid includes a reservoir that contains a portion of the fluid, a fluid flow path that carries a portion of the fluid, a pressure regulating structure that creates a pressure gradient along the fluid flow path, a fluid exit in the fluid flow path, and a fluid entrance in the fluid flow path. The pressure gradient causes some of the fluid to exit the fluid flow path through the fluid exit and join the fluid in the reservoir. The pressure gradient causes some of the fluid from the reservoir to join the fluid flow path through the fluid entrance,” Apple explains in the patent.
Of course, a patent is by no means a confirmation that the Apple Car is just around the corner, or this technology would certainly make its way to the vehicle, but it can very well be considered another sign that Apple is working on something exciting in the automotive market.
