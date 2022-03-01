1966 Plymouth Belvedere Last Driven 34 Years Ago May Never Get a Second Chance

If you wanted a Plymouth Belvedere back in 1966 and weren’t interested in V8 power, the only engine you could go for was a 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit rated that 145 horsepower.
Of course, Plymouth provided buyers with a rich lineup of optional V8s, including a 273 (4.5-liter) 2-barrel rated at 180 horsepower and a 318 (5.2-liter) with 230 horsepower.
The top unit for this model year, however, was a 383 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel that could develop 325 horsepower. In 1967, Plymouth introduced two more powerful choices, namely the 426 (7.9-liter) Hemi with 425 horsepower and the 440 (7.2-liter) 4-barrel rated at 375 horsepower.
The Belvedere we have here was fitted with the grocery-getter unit under the hood, and while this may be disappointing for some, the engine isn’t its only problem.
The car comes with a really hefty price tag, as the seller explains on Craigslist they aren’t willing to let it go for less than $7,100. Is it worth that much? Let’s find out.
First and foremost, the first thing any potential buyer should know is the car spent no less than 34 years parked in a garage. As you can tell from the photos, this garage wasn’t exactly the cleanest, and this has caused the typical metal issues to the car, with some spots of rust already visible in the photos.
The car clearly needs a good wash because right now, it’s rather difficult to tell just how much work it’s going to need. The engine comes with few specifics, so it’s hard to figure out if it still starts or not.
The interior is the piece de resistance, as it looks pretty good, especially given the car has been sitting for so long. Most likely, it’s also very original and complete, as the seller claims the Belvedere has been part of the same family since new.
Getting back to the selling price, you probably don’t expect this project car to cost more than a couple thousand dollars. Well, it does, as the owner hopes to get over $7,000 for it, with no other offers seemingly accepted.
