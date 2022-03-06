There Is a Way Around the 2022 Ford Bronco Waiting List, but It's Going to Cost You

Thus, assuming that they won’t find that perfect new-gen Bronco just sitting in dealer lots, preferably with the MSRP written on its windscreen, this means that interested parties will have to start looking at what the competition has to offer. However, there is a way around that, and it is a very simple solution indeed: the used car market.
You see, at any given moment, there are numerous Ford Broncos on sale, and depending on how lucky you are, you might be able to find one that suits your needs. Still, it is going to cost you, as the strong demand for the Blue Oval’s 4x4 has made it more valuable. If you’re willing to pay a premium, then you could drive away in one as soon as you transfer the funds, and write your name on the dotted line.
How much should you expect to pay for one? This story is definitely not an analysis, as it is centered around a Ford Bronco Black Diamond that we found for grabs on GarageKeptMotors. A 2022 model, it has only 8 miles (13 km) on the clock, so that new car smell is included with the asking price, which is $59,900. We’ll tell you what the MSRP of such a vehicle is in just a moment, but first, let’s highlight some of its features, starting with the obvious two-door body style.
Finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic and described as being “perfect” by the vendor, it rides on the standard 17-inch steel wheels, shod in 265/70 General Grabber A/T tires. Black and grey marine-grade vinyl upholstery, rubberized flooring for easier cleaning, air-con, SYNC 4 infotainment system, and others are included. Optionally, the Bronco Black Diamond can be had with two-zone climate control, more advanced infotainment, heated front seats, remote engine start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a few extra safety gizmos, to name but some.
kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque with premium fuel in the tank, or 275 hp (278 ps / 205 kW) and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm) on regular fuel. With the ten-speed auto ‘box, it returns 18/18/18 mpg (13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
Since it is brand-new, this 2022 Bronco Black Diamond, which was built in January this year, is accompanied by a full 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, and a 5-year/60,000-mile (96,561-km) powertrain warranty. The vendor states that “nothing is out-of-place,” and that “no modifications have been made,” as the vehicle “is exactly as it left the factory,” with all “identification and information tags in place,” accompanied by the usual reading material.
Now, we promised we’ll tell you the MSRP of such a model, which is $36,050, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. Realistically speaking, one should be able to get a 2022 Bronco Black Diamond from just under $40,000, so if they decide to go for the one pictured in our gallery, then they will essentially pay a $20,000 or so premium, or about one-third of the vehicle’s cost.
As for the rest of the 2022 Bronco lineup, the Base could be yours from $30,800, again before destination and other fees. The range-topping Raptor, available as a four-door only, costs a minimum of $68,500 and uses a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost, which Ford says is good for over 400 hp.
